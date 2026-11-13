Four Kazakh boxers lead latest World Boxing rankings

Kazakhstan continues to rank among the world's leading nations in amateur boxing, with four of its athletes topping their weight divisions and another four holding second place.

In the men's rankings, reigning world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay remains No. 1 in the 50 kg division. Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) and heavyweight Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg), both gold medalists at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya, also retain their top spots.

In the women's rankings, Natalia Bogdanova remains world No. 1 in the 70 kg category.

According to World Boxing, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan together occupy eight of the ten top spots in the men's weight divisions.

However, Kazakhstan lost two of its leading positions in the November update compared with the spring rankings.

Makhmud Sabyrkhan dropped to second place in the 55 kg division after being overtaken by Japan's Rui Yamaguchi, who won gold at the Asian Games. Aida Abikeyeva also slipped to second in the women's 65 kg category.

Two more Kazakh women, Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kg) and Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), are ranked second in their respective divisions, while Dina Islambekova holds third place in the women's super heavyweight category (+80 kg).

Several other Kazakh boxers also feature in the men's top ten.

Olympic medalist Nurbek Oralbay appears in two weight categories, ranking third at 85 kg and fourth at 80 kg. Sabyrzhan Akkalykov holds fourth place in the 75 kg division, Orazbek Assylkulov ranks sixth at 60 kg, and Yertugan Zeinullinov sits ninth at 65 kg.

The latest rankings mark World Boxing's sixth update and are based on results from November 2024 to October 2026. They include performances at major tournaments such as the Asian Games, the European Championships in Sofia, and the Pan American Championships in Puebla.

The rankings will also be used to determine the seeding for the World Boxing Cup Finals, set to take place in Tashkent from November 26 through December 4.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Bibarys Ashirbay had won a silver medal at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.