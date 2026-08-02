Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Rubio, Kosherbayev discuss CPC ahead of Tokayev’s US visit; UNESCO adds Mangystau Rock Mosques to World Heritage list

The Times of Central Asia: Rubio and Kosherbayev discuss CPC ahead of Tokayev’s U.S. visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev on 29 July, discussing energy security, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), critical minerals, trade, investment, and international issues, The Times of Central Asia reports.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Rubio stressed the importance of the “reliable and uninterrupted” export of Kazakhstan-origin oil through the CPC system. He also thanked Kazakhstan for supporting President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives and expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said the ministers also discussed transport and logistics, U.S. investment, coordination in international organizations, and preparations for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the United States for the G20 summit.

The call came after Kazakhstan resumed crude exports through the CPC pipeline following a week-long disruption. The route carries most oil from the Tengiz field, whose largest shareholders include U.S. energy companies Chevron and ExxonMobil.

The Associated Press: A US-Russian space crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after an 8-month stint on the ISS

A U.S.-Russian crew returned safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday after spending 241 days aboard the International Space Station, AP reports.

NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev landed aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft in the Kazakh steppe southeast of Dzhezkazgan after a parachute-assisted descent.

The mission marked the first spaceflight for Williams and Mikaev and the second for Kud-Sverchkov.

The crew will travel by helicopter to Karaganda before Williams flies to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, while Kud-Sverchkov and Mikaev return to Russia’s Star City training center.

The Times of Central Asia: UNESCO adds Mangystau Rock Mosques to World Heritage list

According to The Times of Central Asia, UNESCO has added the Rock Mosques and Associated Sacred Sites of Mangystau to its World Heritage List during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information said.

The inscription covers five sacred complexes on the Mangystau Peninsula: Beket-Ata, Shopan-Ata, Karaman-Ata, Shakpak-Ata, and Sultan-Epe. The World Heritage Committee described the property as an “outstanding sacred landscape” shaped by centuries of interaction between Sufi traditions and the culture of the region’s nomadic communities.

The designation makes the Mangystau complexes Kazakhstan’s seventh World Heritage property.

The rock mosques remain active pilgrimage sites and are protected by the state. UNESCO also recommended strengthening conservation efforts, improving tourism and disaster-risk monitoring, and preserving the secluded character of the sacred sites.

AsiaNews: Singers, cuisine, travel: Kazakhstan’s soft power

Kazakhstan has climbed to 82nd out of 193 countries in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index, rising five places from the previous year as its cultural influence continues to expand beyond traditional stereotypes, AsiaNews reports.

Music has become one of the country's strongest soft power tools, led by singer Dimash Qudaibergen, whose international success has introduced millions to Kazakhstan. Performing in multiple languages while incorporating the Kazakh language, the dombra and national motifs, he has helped spark global interest in the country.

Singer Yenlik Kurarbek has also drawn attention by performing contemporary R&B and pop in Kazakh, presenting the language as a modern form of expression.

Tourism has also surged, with 10.5 million domestic tourists and more than 15 million foreign visitors recorded in 2024. International recognition has grown as well, with The New York Times naming Almaty among its 2024 destinations and Lonely Planet including Kazakhstan in its Best in Travel 2025 list.

The Diplomatic Insight: Kazakhstan eyes phygital sports boom as Games of the Future 2026 continue

According to The Diplomatic Insight, Kazakhstan is using the Games of the Future 2026 to accelerate the development of phygital sports and digital infrastructure, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said.

Speaking in Astana, ministry representative Meiram Sapargali said this year's tournament has shifted from national teams to clubs, allowing athletes of different nationalities to compete together.

“Clubs from different countries are taking part,” Sapargali said, noting the format better reflects the structure of esports.

He said Kazakhstan aims to develop phygital sports alongside traditional sports, adding that the country plans to establish a dedicated Phygital Sports Development Centre and has already acquired new equipment.

Sapargali described the event as “a historic occasion” for Kazakhstan, the first Central Asian nation to host the Games. The tournament runs in Astana through August 9, bringing together clubs from around the world in hybrid physical and digital competitions.

You can read last week’s digest here.