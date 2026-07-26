Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan targets further reduction in shadow economy with AI-driven monitoring; Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines to launch freighter operations

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan targets further reduction in shadow economy with AI-driven monitoring

Kazakhstan has approved a 2026–2028 plan to reduce the shadow economy through artificial intelligence, the digital tenge and wider digitalization, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The government aims to cut the shadow economy’s share of GDP from 16.7% in 2025 to 13.8% by 2028.

“The main objective of the Action Plan is to reduce the shadow economy, ensure fair competition, increase business transparency, and boost budget revenues without imposing new obligations on entrepreneurs,” the government said.

A unified AI-powered platform will combine data from state agencies to detect hidden economic activity and flag risks in real time.

The plan includes 53 measures covering trade, construction, transport, agriculture, healthcare and education. It also calls for tighter oversight of online marketplaces, broader digital labeling, expanded use of the Digital Bazaar, and greater use of the digital tenge to track public spending.

Officials say earlier reforms helped reduce the shadow economy from 24% in 2019 to 16.7% in 2025.

Stiripesurse: Romania risks major fuel market crisis after Kazakhstan halts crude oil supplies

According to Stiripesurse, Romania could face a fuel market crisis after Kazakhstan, which supplies 63% of the country's crude oil imports, suspended oil deliveries through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), economic consultant Adrian Negrescu warned.

"Romania risks a major fuel market crisis after Kazakhstan, which accounts for 63% of our crude oil imports, suspended deliveries," Negrescu wrote on Facebook.

The CPC halted crude oil loadings at its Black Sea terminal earlier this week following attacks on vessels, disrupting Kazakhstan's main export route.

Negrescu said the disruption could affect Romania's two largest refineries, particularly Petromidia, which relies almost entirely on Kazakh crude.

"Any disruption to Kazakhstan's crude oil exports... could have significant consequences for the supply of Romanian refineries and, consequently, for the entire domestic fuel market," he said.

He urged Parliament to prioritize the issue and consider declaring an energy state of emergency, warning: "If the authorities in Bucharest fail to act urgently, we risk facing a fuel crisis unlike anything we have experienced before."

Morocco World News: Morocco, Kazakhstan launch new business council to boost trade

The General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) has launched the Morocco-Kazakhstan Business Council during a meeting in Casablanca attended by government officials and business leaders from both countries, Morocco World News reports.

CGEM President Mehdi Tazi said the council will provide a permanent platform for companies to develop partnerships. Trade between the two countries has risen 68% since 2021 to more than $460 million, but "there is still room to do more," he said.

Tazi identified fertilizers, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, energy, digital technology and artificial intelligence as key areas for cooperation. He added that Morocco can serve as a gateway to African and European markets, while Kazakhstan offers access to Central Asia.

Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov said the council should encourage investment, industrial partnerships and trade between businesses.

The event concluded with business-to-business meetings between Moroccan and Kazakh companies.

Aircargo News: Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines to launch freighter operations

SCAT Airlines will enter the freighter market after signing an agreement with Boeing to convert a Boeing 767-300ER into a dedicated cargo aircraft, Aircargo News reports.

The deal makes SCAT the first Kazakh airline to operate a 767-300BCF as demand for air cargo in Central Asia continues to grow.

The airline plans to target e-commerce and general freight routes linking Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

"Launching cargo operations opens a strategic new chapter for SCAT Airlines and Kazakhstan's aviation industry," said SCAT President Vladimir Denisov.

"With southern Kazakhstan's hub potential, established partners in China, Türkiye and Europe, and Boeing performing the 767-300BCF conversion, this long-term program directly supports the task set by the President of Kazakhstan to establish the country as a leading Eurasian aviation hub."

Boeing said demand for medium widebody freighters in Central Asia continues to rise, adding that the 767-300BCF will position SCAT to capitalize on the growing regional cargo market.

Hola!: Ricky Martin shares memorable family moments on tour in Kazakhstan and Turkey

Ricky Martin gave fans a glimpse of his family trip to Kazakhstan after performing in Almaty on July 18, Hola! reports.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, the Puerto Rican singer wrote: "Photo dump and there's still more to come, my people," adding, "Kazakhstan here we are."

Between tour dates, Martin explored Almaty with his children, including 17-year-old son Matteo. The family visited the Almaty Museum of Arts, where they viewed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's exhibition and admired monumental steel sculptures by American artist Richard Serra.

You can read last week’s digest here.