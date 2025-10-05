Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan, Hungary eye broader trade and cultural cooperation; Türkiye’s TPAO prepares to sign new oil field contract in Kazakhstan

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan, Hungary eye broader trade and cultural cooperation

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks in Astana with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Trend News Agency reports.

Tokayev welcomed his counterpart, stressing the significance of the visit for advancing bilateral relations.

“Your first official visit is a very important event in terms of strengthening our cooperation. Hungary was one of the first European states to recognize our sovereignty, and Budapest became the first European city to host our official diplomatic mission. Therefore, we maintain very close contacts with your country in many areas. I am confident this trend will continue, as it serves the interests of both nations,” Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan is committed to expanding political and economic cooperation.

Sulyok, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the strong foundations of bilateral dialogue. “The friendship between our peoples has deep historical roots. I believe our political relations today have reached a high level, and we also enjoy strong economic cooperation. As highlighted this morning at the Digital Bridge 2025 conference on artificial intelligence, future relations between our countries open up great opportunities. We plan to implement numerous joint projects and initiatives,” he noted.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic partnership, strengthening cultural and educational ties, and deepening cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

The Times of Central Asia: IAEA approves site for nuclear power plant in eastern Kazakhstan

According to The Times of Central Asia, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved a site near Kurchatov in Kazakhstan’s Abai region for potential construction of a nuclear power plant, said Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev.

Kazakhstan held a referendum last year in which over 71% of voters supported nuclear energy development. Following the vote, the government chose Russia’s Rosatom to build the first plant near the village of Ulken on Lake Balkhash in the Almaty region.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev later announced plans for two to three plants nationwide. China’s CNNC was selected to build two additional facilities, with possible locations in Kurchatov—near the former Semipalatinsk test site—and the Mangystau region on the Caspian coast.

Speaking before parliament, Satkaliyev confirmed that “the IAEA has already approved the Kurchatov site,” adding that construction will not begin without local consent. “We have a transparent procedure: public hearings, state expert reviews, full site surveys, and IAEA assessments,” he said.

He noted that no final decision has been made, though he personally supports small or medium modular reactors in the Abai region as “not as critically dangerous.”

The Caspian coast is also being considered for smaller reactors. “A corresponding study will soon assess seismic safety, water availability, and other IAEA criteria. We believe this site has strong potential,” Satkaliyev said.

The Zhambyl district in the Almaty region was named as another possible location. “A second plant in the south would help cover the regional energy deficit and strengthen supply stability,” he added.

Türkiye Today: Türkiye’s TPAO prepares to sign new oil field contract in Kazakhstan: CEO

Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) plans to sign a new contract to operate two oil fields in Kazakhstan, CEO Ahmet Turkoglu announced at Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 in Astana, Türkiye Today reports.

Turkoglu said Kazakhstan “holds a special position in the global oil and gas sector” and confirmed that TPAO, following its recent cooperation agreement with KazMunayGaz, is “already exploring new sites” within this partnership.

“We are here to further our cooperation and make new agreements. We are preparing to sign a new contract for two fields in Kazakhstan,” he said, noting that the projects would strengthen TPAO’s expanding overseas portfolio.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline, which carries Caspian crude to Türkiye’s port of Ceyhan, calling it “a vital route” for future TPAO operations in the region.

Founded in 1954, TPAO manages Türkiye’s domestic and international energy projects, with operations across Iraq, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Somalia. The company continues active exploration in the Black Sea and Mediterranean, where recent gas discoveries have become central to Türkiye’s energy strategy.

CNN Sports: Why one of the world’s biggest soccer teams traveled 4,000 miles to play a Champions League match in Asia

Whenever the UEFA Champions League anthem plays, millions around the world take notice — so begins the long and detailed CNN Sports article. This summer, for the first time, it echoed through Almaty’s Central Stadium as Kairat faced Celtic in the play-offs.

“For me, it is a childhood dream,” midfielder Adilet Sadybekov said before the match. After a tense penalty shootout, goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov’s three saves sent Kairat into the UCL league phase — only the second Kazakh club ever to do so. “The most important thing is to believe,” head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin told Qazsport TV as fans celebrated across the city.

Kazakhstan’s place in Europe’s premier competition reflects its unique geography. Though most of the country lies in Asia, part of it extends west of the Ural River — Europe’s border — allowing Kazakhstan to join UEFA in 2002. Since then, its clubs have regularly competed in Europe, with FC Astana first reaching the Champions League group stage in 2015.

When Real Madrid drew Kairat in the new 2024–25 league phase, excitement reached fever pitch. Tickets sold out instantly as Los Blancos prepared for their 4,000-mile journey east. “All the particularities make this match more difficult than people think,” Madrid’s Emilio Butragueño admitted.

Kairat president Kairat Boranbayev joked, “We congratulate Europe for expanding its borders.” Despite a 5–0 loss to Madrid — Kylian Mbappé scoring a hat-trick — the night marked a historic milestone. As Urazbakhtin put it, “This is the toughest exam for our football, but also a reward and a dream come true.”

The Times of Central Asia: New York Film Academy opens first Central Asian campus in Kazakhstan

The New York Film Academy (NYFA) has opened its first campus in Central Asia, marking a significant milestone for the region’s creative industries, The Times of Central Asia reports. The official launch took place on September 27 in Kaskelen, a town located 20 kilometers from Almaty.

Situated within the Creative Industries Park of Energy University, the new campus spans more than 1,000 square meters. It features professional sound stages, editing and recording studios, lecture halls, dressing rooms, and specialized classrooms for acting. According to NYFA, the facilities are designed to support the full cycle of film production from concept development to shooting and post-production.

NYFA Kazakhstan will welcome its first cohort in autumn 2025, offering five of its most sought-after programs: filmmaking, screenwriting, acting for film, game design, and 3D animation and visual effects. Courses will be taught by faculty from NYFA’s U.S. campuses, bringing international expertise directly to Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NYFA President and CEO Michael Young emphasized the broader cultural significance of the project: “We are proud that the New York Film Academy has opened in Kazakhstan. This is not just an educational project, but a platform that brings together the region’s talent and introduces them to the global film industry.”

Officials stated that the campus is expected to become a regional hub for cultivating creative professionals, providing access to world-class film education without the need to study abroad.

International Chess Federation: World Cadet Chess Championship 2025: Kazakhstan triumphs with three golds and overall team victory

From September 19 to 30, Almaty hosted the 2025 World Cadet Chess Championship (U8–U12) at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, bringing together 842 players from 88 countries, including 229 from across Kazakhstan, International Chess Federation reports.

The 11-round Swiss-system tournament ended in triumph for the hosts. Kazakhstan’s Alisha Bisalieva (Girls U8), Adinur Adilbek (Open U8), and Danis Kuandykuly (Open U12) claimed gold, leading the national team to first place overall for the second year in a row. China and the United States followed, each earning one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

“It is especially symbolic that on home soil our young chess players achieved historic success,” said Timur Turlov, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. “Kazakhstan showed the world we have the strongest chess school and a new generation of leaders.”

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich praised the event’s organization: “Your professionalism, energy, and smiles made this championship truly special. These days will remain a lifelong memory for all of us.”

First Vice President of the Federation Darmen Sadvakasov added, “Last year we won two golds in Italy; this year, three in Almaty. It’s a tremendous achievement, and we are proud of our young talents.”

You can read last week’s weekly digest here.