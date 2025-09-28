Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Reform and a €3.5 billion deal: Kazakhstan's Tokayev at the UN General Assembly; Kazakhstan ships flour to US market

Euronews: Reform and a €3.5 billion deal: Kazakhstan's Tokayev at the UN General Assembly

At the UN General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged for reform of global institutions, stronger multilateralism, and decisive climate action, Euronews reports.

Speaking at the 80th session, he warned that “serious violations of international law have become a new normality, which undermines global stability and erodes confidence between peoples, between political leaders, and between states.” Tokayev stressed that the UN must adapt through reform, particularly of the Security Council, with fairer representation for Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and a stronger role for “middle powers.” He called outdated WWII-era “enemy state” clauses in the UN Charter “in need of change.”

Tokayev voiced concern over conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and record-high global military spending. “When political leaders make irresponsible statements or take reckless decisions, manipulating religion and identity for political gain, they seriously damage the trust and goodwill in striving for peace,” he said.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s role as a hub for investment, logistics, and sustainability, Tokayev pointed to €340 billion in FDI, major transit projects, and the UN SDG Centre in Almaty. He announced a UN-backed ecological summit in 2026 to protect the Caspian Sea and stressed water security and inclusive development in Afghanistan.

The visit also brought major economic results. Kazakhstan signed a $4.2 billion deal with Wabtec to produce 300 freight locomotives. Donald Trump hailed it as “the largest railroad equipment purchase in history.” Tokayev said the partnership would boost the Middle Corridor and Kazakhstan’s rail industry.

The Wall Street Journal: Wabtec, Kazakhstan national railway in $4.2 billion locomotive deal after Trump call

According to The Wall Street Journal, Wabtec Corp. announced a multiyear agreement with Kazakhstan’s national railway, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), valued at $4.2 billion. The deal, unveiled Monday, follows a call between President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Under the agreement, Wabtec will supply freight locomotives from its Evolution Series and provide long-term service support, including fleet maintenance. The company said the partnership strengthens its presence in Central Asia while supporting KTZ’s modernization and expansion of the Middle Corridor trade route.

Cointelegraph: Kazakhstan launches Evo stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan’s central bank has launched the country’s first stablecoin, Evo (KZTE), pegged to the national currency, the tenge, Cointelegraph reports. The project, developed with Intebix crypto exchange, Eurasian Bank, Solana, and Mastercard, operates within the National Bank’s Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox.

“Today, we are launching Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin denominated in our national currency, the tenge,” National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov said at the opening. He stressed that digital assets and blockchain “play a central role in delivering new services, enhancing financial inclusion and driving the country’s overall advancement.”

Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov highlighted the novelty of the initiative: “It’s still the first case where the central bank is taking a proactive role in the issuance of the stablecoin.” Mastercard is expected to connect KZTE with global stablecoin issuers.

The Evo stablecoin is designed to bridge crypto and traditional finance, supporting crypto-fiat exchange, digital payments, and crypto card transactions. “The project is part of the National Bank’s strategy to build a national digital asset ecosystem,” the announcement noted.

The launch follows Kazakhstan’s broader digital asset agenda, including the rollout of the digital tenge in 2023 and the authorization of USD-pegged stablecoins for payments at the Astana Financial Services Authority. Kazakhstan is also among the world’s leading Bitcoin mining hubs, accounting for 13% of global hashrate in 2022.

Word-Grain.com: Kazakhstan ships flour to US market

According to World-Grain.com, Kazakhstan has begun exporting wheat flour to the United States under the Eurasian Legacy brand, with an initial shipment of 50 tonnes and plans to expand to more than 100 tonnes monthly. The initiative is led by QazTrade, the state export development operator under the Ministry of Technical Infrastructure.

QazTrade said on Sept. 17 that the flour is already listed on Amazon and Walmart and supplied to bakeries. Talks are underway to distribute it to restaurants, coffee shops, and local food chains. “If permanent contracts are established, we plan to organize regular deliveries of over 100 tonnes of flour monthly in the US market, where demand for natural and certified grain products is traditionally high,” the company noted.

Aitmukhammed Aldazharov, QazTrade’s CEO, called the U.S. launch “an opportunity to strengthen ties with partners while also carving out a niche in the hotel/retail/cafe segment, which values natural and authentic products.”

Beyond flour, Kazakhstan has introduced buckwheat, granola, talkan, chocolate, and cocoa in New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

Kazakhstan is the world’s second-largest flour exporter after Turkey, with shipments projected at 2.6 million tonnes in 2024–25, according to the International Grains Council.

The Times of Central Asia: Asia’s top three towns for air quality all in Kazakhstan, finds new study

A new study by the independent website HouseFresh, based on IQAir’s 2024 data, has found that Kazakhstan hosts some of the cleanest towns in the world — but also one of the most polluted cities, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Shu, a rail hub in the southeastern Zhambyl region near Kyrgyzstan, recorded the cleanest air globally with an average PM2.5 level of just 1.5 µg/m³ in 2024. Kazakhstan also claims the next two cleanest towns in Asia: Zhezkazgan (2.3 µg/m³) and Beyneu (3.4 µg/m³).

Kazakhstan’s government has pledged to become “climate neutral” by 2060, aiming to replicate the progress of cities like New York and Beijing, which have halved pollution with cleaner transport, modernized heating, and stricter emissions rules.

Globally, Byrnihat in India topped the pollution list at 128.2 µg/m³.

Condé Nast Traveler: Where to shop in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a rising design capital in Central Asia

Of the many historic stops along the Silk Road, Almaty stands out today as Kazakhstan’s largest city and a vibrant cultural center, Condé Nast Traveler reports. Nestled at the foot of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains, its two million residents live amid a blend of Soviet-era architecture, trendy neighborhoods, and lively celebrations of craft and design. With the opening of the new Almaty Museum of Arts—showcasing both Kazakh and international masters—the city is cementing its place as one of Asia’s most dynamic destinations for creativity.

Shopping in Almaty reveals the city’s flair for merging heritage with innovation. These spaces highlight Almaty’s rise as a crossroads of tradition and contemporary design, where craft and culture thrive side by side.

