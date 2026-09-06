Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan enters new political era after historic parliamentary reform; Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints longtime adviser as vice president

Euronews: Kazakhstan enters a new political era after historic parliamentary reform

Kazakhstan’s new unicameral Parliament, the Qurultay, has begun work following the country’s first parliamentary election under the new constitutional system, Euronews reports.

The August 23 election filled 145 seats, with five parties entering Parliament. Adilet secured a dominant majority with 71.17% of the vote and 110 seats, followed by Auyl with 10 seats, Respublica with nine, and Aq Zhol and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party with eight each.

The Qurultay replaced Kazakhstan’s bicameral Parliament after constitutional changes approved in a March referendum.

“Qurultay is a concept and a name that is characteristic of the steppe culture and Turkic civilisation,” said Nurgazy Anuarbekov of the Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development.

At its first sessions, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Aibek Dadebai as Speaker and appointed former State Adviser Erlan Karin as Kazakhstan’s first vice president.

Al Jazeera: Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints longtime adviser as vice president

According to Al Jazeera, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed longtime adviser Erlan Karin as vice president, a new post created under the Constitution adopted earlier this year.

The appointment makes Karin, 50, first in line to succeed Tokayev as leader of the Central Asian country. He has served as one of Tokayev’s top aides since the president took office in 2019.

“He has worked in the system of public administration for many years. One can say that he is a person of broad outlook, with rich experience and a true patriot,” Tokayev said.

Karin previously served as State Adviser and has played a prominent role in promoting Tokayev’s “New Kazakhstan” reform agenda.

Tokayev also proposed keeping Olzhas Bektenov, prime minister since 2024, in office. Both appointments were approved by the newly elected Qurultay.

The Times of Central Asia: New Kazakhstan government retains core economic team

Kazakhstan completed the formation of its first government under the new unicameral parliament on September 3, with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov remaining in office and most senior economic ministers retaining their posts, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The government resigned on August 28 following the election of the 145-member Qurultay, which replaced the Senate and Majilis. Lawmakers approved Bektenov’s reappointment on August 31 by 137 votes, with seven abstentions.

The new cabinet largely signals continuity. Serik Zhumangarin remains deputy prime minister and economy minister, while Zhaslan Madiyev retains responsibility for artificial intelligence and digital development. The finance, energy, transport, agriculture and trade ministers also remain in office.

The most prominent change is the return of Mukhtar Tileuberdi as foreign minister. He previously held the position from 2019 to 2023.

Arman Kyrykbayev was appointed culture and information minister, Alibek Kuantyrov took over the ecology portfolio, and Murat Mukhanov became emergency situations minister.

The cabinet is the first formed under Kazakhstan’s new parliamentary system.

WNN: Rosatom signs EPC contract for Kazakhstan nuclear plant

Russia’s Rosatom and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants have signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the planned Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant in Kazakhstan, WNN reports.

Rosatom, selected in 2025 to lead an international consortium for the project, will oversee the plant from design and procurement through construction, commissioning and final handover.

The planned 2,400 MW facility in the Almaty region will feature two VVER-1200 reactors. Site surveys began in August 2025, with construction targeted to start in 2027 and the first unit expected to enter operation in 2034.

“The signed document marks a new stage in our cooperation with Kazakhstan,” Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev said, adding that the company would soon complete design work and establish an international consortium of equipment suppliers.

Preliminary estimates put the two reactors at around $14.4 billion, with another $2 billion expected for security systems and social infrastructure.

Kazakhstan aims for nuclear power to provide 5% of its electricity generation by 2035.

Horti Daily: Kazakhstan: Qaztomat to expand with 10 hectare LED-lit tomato greenhouse

Kazakhstan’s Qaztomat will expand its high-tech greenhouse complex in Ekibastuz by 10 hectares, increasing its total area from 30 to 40 hectares, Horti Daily reports.

The company has selected Philips Horticulture LED Solutions from Signify to provide lighting for the expansion, with installation expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Qaztomat produces more than 15,000 tons of tomatoes annually and employs around 450 people. Its greenhouse uses thermal energy and captured CO₂ from a neighboring power plant, alongside hydroponics, water recirculation and automated climate controls.

“Last year, electricity tariffs increased by 33%,” Qaztomat CEO Ansat Zhanataev said. “Today, electricity accounts for more than 40% of our production costs.”

The company said the LED investment will improve energy efficiency and support stable year-round tomato production despite the region’s severe winters.

The Times of Central Asia: From steppe hunting to the World Dog Show: Kazakhstan marks first Tazy and Tobet day

Kazakhstan marked its first Tazy and Tobet Day on September 3, celebrating two indigenous dog breeds closely linked to centuries of nomadic life on the steppe, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The commemorative date was established in 2026 and coincides with the anniversary of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale’s provisional recognition of the Kazakh Tazy in 2024.

The Tazy, a swift sighthound traditionally used for hunting, is now officially listed by the FCI with Kazakhstan designated as its country of origin. Eight Tazy dogs made the breed’s World Dog Show debut in Helsinki in August 2025.

The much larger Tobet traditionally guarded livestock and settlements from predators. It has yet to receive separate FCI recognition, but recent genetic research has found high genetic diversity and links with livestock guardian breeds across Central and West Asia.

Kazakhstan is also seeking UNESCO recognition for Salburyn, a traditional practice combining horsemanship, Tazy hunting and birds of prey.

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