Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan after Qurultay elections: Expanding opportunities for co-operation with the EU; Erdoğan, Tokayev discuss Türkiye-Kazakhstan ties, regional issues

Eureporter: Kazakhstan after Qurultay elections: Expanding opportunities for co-operation with the European Union

According to Eureporter, Kazakhstan’s parliamentary elections on August 23 completed the formation of the country’s new legislature, the Qurultay, marking the end of a major phase of institutional reform.

Seven political parties contested the election, which recorded a turnout of 74%. The vote followed constitutional changes initiated under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that expanded the role of representative institutions, strengthened political competition and redistributed powers among branches of government.

The new political framework could also strengthen Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the European Union by providing greater institutional predictability for long-term projects.

Energy remains a key area of Kazakhstan-EU relations, covering hydrocarbon supplies, renewable energy, hydrogen, decarbonisation and green infrastructure.

Kazakhstan also plays a central role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connecting China and Central Asia with Europe.

The completion of the institutional transition opens a new political cycle for Kazakhstan, with energy, raw materials and transport infrastructure remaining key areas of cooperation with the EU.

Daily Sabah: Erdoğan, Tokayev discuss Türkiye-Kazakhstan ties, regional issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed bilateral ties and regional developments in a phone call, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Thursday, Daily Sabah reports.

Erdoğan congratulated Tokayev on the Aug. 23 Qurultay elections in Kazakhstan, highlighting the high voter turnout as a sign of public support for the reform process underway in the Central Asian country.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to further strengthening relations with Kazakhstan, saying Türkiye would continue efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in the period ahead.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan maintain close political, economic and cultural ties and cooperate across several regional and international platforms.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan forecasts GDP growth above 5% in 2027–2029

Kazakhstan’s government has approved its socioeconomic development forecast and draft national budget for 2027 to 2029, targeting average annual real GDP growth of more than 5%, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Under the baseline scenario, GDP is projected to expand by 5.3% in 2027, 5.5% in 2028 and 5.4% in 2029. Nominal GDP is expected to increase from KZT 199.3 trillion to KZT 245 trillion over the period.

Non-oil industries are expected to drive much of the growth. Manufacturing is forecast to expand by an average of 5.9% annually, agriculture by at least 5%, trade by 5.7%, and transport and warehousing by 10.4%.

The budget deficit is projected to decline from 2.3% of GDP in 2027 to 0.4% in 2029. Inflation is forecast at 7.5% to 9.5% in 2027 before easing to 6% to 8% in 2028 and 2029.

Euronews: Central Asia and Caucasus companies adopt AI at twice the global rate

According to a KPMG report, companies across Central Asia and the Caucasus are deploying artificial intelligence at a faster pace than their global peers, but many still lack formal strategies and governance, Euronews reports.

Around 53% of surveyed companies in the region said they had reached industrial-scale AI implementation, compared with 24% globally.

Kazakhstan is among the region’s active adopters. Kazakhtelecom has introduced AI across customer service, procurement, HR, finance and other operations, while Eurasian Resources Group uses computer vision and data analysis at mining sites.

“We launch experiments earlier and test them faster on real-world tasks,” Kazakhtelecom AI officer Yerzhan Assanov said.

However, only 34% of regional companies have a company-wide AI strategy, compared with 76% globally. Just 25% have cross-functional AI governance structures, versus 69% worldwide.

KPMG’s Konstantin Aushev described the findings as a paradox, with rapid AI deployment outpacing the development of formal rules and strategies.

Fauna & Flora: Celebrating Kazakhstan’s first wild-born Przewalski’s horse in 200 years

For the first time in around 200 years, a Przewalski’s horse foal has been born on the Central Kazakhstan steppe, marking a major milestone in efforts to restore the species to the country, Fauna & Flora reports.

The male foal was born on August 22 at the Alibi Reintroduction Center. His mother, Tessa, and father, Zorro, were among the first Przewalski’s horses brought to Kazakhstan in 2024 under the “Return of the Wild Horses” programme.

Zorro, a stallion born at Prague Zoo, died last autumn after suffering a severe leg injury. His foal is now seen as an important legacy for the reintroduction programme.

“The first foal was born thanks to an enormous amount of work that began long before the horses arrived in Kazakhstan,” said Vera Voronova, CEO of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan.

The programme aims to bring at least 40 Przewalski’s horses to Central Kazakhstan by 2029, helping establish a self-sustaining wild population.

Billiejeankingcup.com: Rybakina ready to fire Kazakhstan's 2026 BJK Cup Finals challenge

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will head to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals as the highest-ranked player in the competition, leading her country’s bid for a historic first title, Billiejeankingcup.com.

The 27-year-old is ranked World No. 2 after winning her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, adding to her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.

“I have big goals. Of course, time will show, but definitely we will keep on working, and hopefully I achieve them,” Rybakina said earlier this year.

Her powerful serve remains a major weapon. Rybakina currently leads the WTA Tour with 357 aces in 2026.

She has also become central to Kazakhstan’s Billie Jean King Cup ambitions, holding a 10-2 singles record and remaining unbeaten in the competition since November 2022.

Kazakhstan will face five-time champions Spain in the quarter-finals in Shenzhen on September 23. Rybakina will be joined by Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Sonja Zhiyenbayeva.

You can read last week’s digest here.