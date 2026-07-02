Foreign Investors' Council meeting kicks off in Astana

The meeting is being chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and brings together members of the Foreign Investors' Council to discuss investment and economic cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Foreign Investors Council meeting in Astana, Jérôme Boyet, Managing Director for Western and Central Asia at Alstom, spoke about the development of the company’s investment projects in Kazakhstan.

Also, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso announced that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is exploring investment opportunities in the development of a data center network in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Presight AI had signed an agreement with Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport to develop smart road technologies.