UAE company plans to develop smart roads in Kazakhstan

According to him, Presight has been operating in Kazakhstan for the past three years and plans to expand its presence in the country.

"We are pleased to join the Foreign Investors' Council. We intend to continue investing in Kazakhstan because we believe in the country's potential and in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's vision for the development of artificial intelligence. Today, we signed an agreement with the Ministry of Transport to further develop smart highway solutions. We want to build a strong local team and are proud to contribute to Kazakhstan's development," he said.

Speaking about the Astana Smart City project, Pramotedham said it currently integrates municipal services, traffic management and public transport into a single system, enabling the Astana akimat to make more effective use of data for urban management and decision-making.

"When I arrived today, I immediately noticed how much more organized Astana has become. I would also like to congratulate the Astana akimat on the launch of the light rail system. It is truly transforming the city," he said.

Pramotedham also said Presight is exploring opportunities to participate in the Data Center Valley project, which aims to establish Kazakhstan as one of the region's leading AI hubs.

He noted that the development of AI depends on modern computing infrastructure, adding that Presight is exploring investment opportunities with Microsoft and other technology companies.

"We have already delivered similar projects in the Middle East, and we want to bring that experience to Kazakhstan. Our goal is to help the country become not only a user of AI technologies, but also one of the regional leaders in providing computing capacity for AI development," Pramotedham added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin had highlighted Kazakhstan’s strong potential for expanding investment cooperation with U.S. companies in raw material processing, import substitution, infrastructure and export-oriented industrial projects.