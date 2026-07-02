Alstom invests 200 mln euros in Kazakhstan in 2010-2023

He said the company is a railway equipment manufacturer. It has been working in Kazakhstan since 2010, closely cooperating with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company. Between 2010 and 2023, Alstom invested 200 million euros in the country. In 2023, a decision was made on an additional investment package worth 50 million euros, which will be completed by the end of 2027. These funds are directed toward the construction of a locomotive plant in Astana and the development of railway depots in the southern regions of Kazakhstan.

“Ultimately, these projects will contribute to the development of freight transportation along the Middle Corridor,” he said.

In addition, Jérôme Boyer noted that Alstom is actively introducing artificial intelligence into the company’s production and service processes.

“We actively use artificial intelligence to forecast and evaluate various processes in our work. At present, we are implementing small recursive models into our systems. They were developed by our engineers in Kazakhstan and allow timely maintenance of locomotives, preventing possible malfunctions,” he emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that Alstom is investing 50 million euros in expanding its service network in Kazakhstan.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan will launch railway carriage manufacturing plants.