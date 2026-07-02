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    EBRD to invest in data center development in Kazakhstan

    12:53, 2 July 2026

    The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is exploring investment opportunities in the development of a data center network in Kazakhstan. EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso announced during a meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    EBRD to invest in data center development in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    According to Odile Renaud-Basso, one of the most promising areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan is the development of digital infrastructure and ensuring data sovereignty.

    “Kazakhstan has rightly made this one of the central elements of its digital strategy. The EBRD combines financing, technical assistance, and policy dialogue to support this goal. The Bank invests in modern data centers and cross-border digital infrastructure, while also helping governments develop regulatory and investment frameworks capable of attracting private capital,” she said.

    Currently, the EBRD is conducting a study on Kazakhstan and Central Asia to identify existing barriers and opportunities for data center development.

    “Its results will form the basis for the Bank’s future investment and policy strategy in this sector,” Renaud-Basso added.

    Earlier, it was reported that the EBRD plans to increase its investments in Kazakhstan to 1.3 billion euros.

    Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan EBRD Banks IT technologies Investments Foreign investments Central Asia Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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