EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Five injured in Shchuchinsk café blast and fire transferred to Astana

    16:27, 1 March 2026

    Five people injured in a gas explosion and subsequent fire in Shchuchinsk-based cafe, were transferred on Thursday to the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Five injured in Shchuchinsk café blast and fire transferred to Astana
    Photo credit: Akmola region's Emergencies Department

    According to Head of the Akmola Region Health Department Nariman Yermek, four of the patients were airlifted, while one was transported by ground ambulance. Two were transferred from the Burabay District Hospital and three from the multidisciplinary regional hospital.

    The most critically injured patients remain in  Akmola region, as their condition makes transportation impossible, Nariman Yermek added.

    As it was reported, seven people died and more than 20 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.

    Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department said.

    A criminal investigation was launched after the incident.

    Akmola region Kazakhstan Incidents Healthcare Regions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All