Five injured in Shchuchinsk café blast and fire transferred to Astana

According to Head of the Akmola Region Health Department Nariman Yermek, four of the patients were airlifted, while one was transported by ground ambulance. Two were transferred from the Burabay District Hospital and three from the multidisciplinary regional hospital.

The most critically injured patients remain in Akmola region, as their condition makes transportation impossible, Nariman Yermek added.

As it was reported, seven people died and more than 20 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.

Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department said.

A criminal investigation was launched after the incident.