7 dead, 19 injured in Shchuchinsk café explosion

According to operational data, a total of 26 people were affected:

- Seven fatalities, including a 16-year-old girl

- 13 people remain in Burabay District Hospital

- Six were discharged for outpatient observation

Photo credit: Akmola region's Emergencies Department

Additional medical teams have been dispatched, and all necessary resources have been deployed, including specialists, medicines, and air ambulance services. A regional emergency headquarters is working at the site.

The causes of the incident are being investigated. Authorities have pledged full assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Officials also stressed the importance of relying on information from official sources.

The explosion occurred overnight between February 26 and 27. Initial reports indicated six fatalities; the updated figures now confirm seven.

According to updated information from the Emergencies Department as of 03:41 am, five of the injured were transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Kokshetau, the administrative center of Akmola region. Another two patients are being prepared for transfer. The condition of all those injured remains under constant medical supervision