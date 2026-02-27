EN
    Doctors reveal condition of people injured in Shchuchinsk cafe explosion

    09:33, 27 February 2026

    Doctors say, majority of those injured suffer from thermal burns of varying severity, differing in size and depth, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    As it was reported, seven people died and 19 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.

    Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department says.

    Fifteen people were initially hospitalized with 13 remaining under inpatient care. Six patients in serious condition were admitted to the regional hospital in Kokshetau, with four in intensive care in Shchuchinsk described as unstable and non‑transportable. Three stable patients are being treated in the trauma department, while seven others with minor superficial burns are under outpatient observation.

    Officials noted that the primary injuries sustained were thermal burns of varying severity, differing in size and depth. All patients are under constant medical supervision.

     

    Akmola region Incidents Kazakhstan Regions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
