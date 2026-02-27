Criminal investigation launched after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion

According to the latest data from the regional emergencies department, 28 people were affected. Of them: seven died, 13 were hospitalized, and eight were discharged home after receiving medical care.

The department added that firefighters had removed five gas cylinders and two oxygen cylinders from the burning cafe.

“This prevented repeated explosions inside the premises. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being identified,” officials said.

A hotline was launched at the Regional Emergencies Department: 8 (7162) 51-42-98.

"A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fire. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out,” the department stated.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the explosion occurred overnight between February 26 and 27. Initial reports indicated six fatalities; the updated figures now confirm seven.