First tourist train arrives from Xi'an to Almaty

A ceremony was held at the platform to celebrate the arrival of the train, attended by representatives from the government and transportation sectors of both countries.

The guests from abroad were welcomed at the station by Nurtas Karipbayev, Chairman of the Committee for the Tourism Industry of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

"According to the Border Guard Service, the number of tourists arriving from China reached 700,000 last year, a ninefold increase compared to 2019. In 2024 alone, around 200,000 Chinese tourists stayed in our country's hotels, reflecting a 66% rise from 2023. This growth was driven by consistent information efforts. Additionally, during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to China, 2024 was declared the Year of Kazakhstan's Tourism in China. More than 30 major events were held as part of this initiative. Both business and cultural missions have played a key role in enhancing tourism and cultural exchanges between our two countries, further cementing Kazakhstan's reputation as an attractive tourist destination. Looking ahead, 2025 has been declared the Year of China's Tourism in Kazakhstan," said Nurtas Karipbayev.

The train's arrival is a key element of a large-scale tourism project designed to strengthen diplomatic and cultural relations while promoting tourism between the two countries.

"I thank the people of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome and for the opportunity to experience the unique charm of a city with a thousand-year history. This project was prepared over two years and received special attention from the leadership of both China and Kazakhstan. Representatives from the transportation sector, culture, railway companies, border services, and other agencies were actively involved in the preparation process. Previously, the passenger train between China and Kazakhstan was an important transport artery, but it was suspended due to the pandemic. Now, the route has been resumed, giving a boost to cooperation between the two countries," said Jiang Wei, the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Almaty.

The train consists of 9 carriages, designed for a comfortable journey.

The train passed through Chinese cities, including Urumqi, crossed the international border checkpoint at Khorgos, had its wheelsets changed, and continued its journey through the Altynkol station to Almaty.

"Comprehensive preparations were made to ensure the safe passage of the train through Kazakhstan's territory. A special schedule was created to facilitate smooth movement, considering the specifics of the route and its connection with international services," said Anuar Akhmetzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The tourist group consisted of 246 people, including representatives from business, science, art, and sports. Over the course of five days, the guests from China will explore Kazakhstan's historical and cultural heritage, visit iconic sites in Almaty, and take part in cultural and business events.

