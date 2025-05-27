Tourist flow from China to Kazakhstan surges 9 times - ITB China 2025

Kazakhstan’s national stand covers an area of 162 square meters. The exposition features areas for business meetings, presentations and tourist products.

The Kazakh delegation includes the representatives of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, Kazakh Tourism National Company, tourism departments of Astana, Almaty cities, as well as Akmola, Almaty, Turkistan, and Mangistau regions.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Those attending the grand opening of the event were Senior Vice President of Messe Berlin GmbH David Ruetz, Vice President of Messe Berlin GmbH David Axiotis, Vice Chair of the World Tourism Alliance Xu Peng. The honorable guests visited the national stand of Kazakhstan, surveyed the exposition, tasted traditional Kazakh dishes, noting hospitality and cultural diversity.

The national stand features tourism potential of Almaty and Astana as well as natural and cultural routes of the regions.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

According to the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee, in 2024 tourist flow from China to Kazakhstan exceeded 650 thousand people, which is almost 9 times more than in 2019. 173,987 citizens of China stayed in the Kazakh hotels in 2024, that is 66% more than a year before.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

The growth was reached due to the introduction of a visa free regime, increasing flight frequencies and active information work on the Chinese market.

ITB China is one of the largest B2B tourism platforms of China. In 2025, the event is expected to bring together more than 600 exhibitors from 80 countries, over 15,000 professionals, including more than 1,000 buyers and 250 mass media workers.