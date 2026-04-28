Federal charges announced against WHCD gunman as officials detail the attack

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said 31-year-old Cole Allen faces three initial charges, including attempted assassination of the US President Donald Trump, which carries a potential life sentence.

“The first count is attempted assassination of the president of the United States. This count is punishable by up to life in prison. The second count is interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony. This is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The third count is discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, which is punishable by a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of ten years, a maximum of life, and the 10 years is consecutive to any other sentence imposed,” he detailed.

Cole Allen, the 31-year-old suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting, appeared in federal court today. He faces three charges, including the attempted assassination of the president. pic.twitter.com/XNLj8Jh2Fs — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2026

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro outlined the suspect’s movements, stating he booked a hotel near the venue weeks in advance and traveled from the West Coast to Washington, D.C., arriving the day before the event. According to investigators, he attempted to enter the ballroom shortly after learning the president was present:

—April 6: Booked reservation at Washington Hilton

—April 21: Traveled by train from the West Coast

—April 23: Arrived in Chicago

—April 24: Arrived in DC

—April 24 3pm: Checked into the Hilton

—April 25 8pm: Aware of President Trump in the ballroom

—April 25 8:40pm: Attempted to rush the ballroom

Pirro said further charges are expected as the investigation continues.

"Make no mistake, this was an attempted assassination of the president of the United States, with the defendant making clear what his intent was, and that intent was to bring down as many of the high-ranking Cabinet officials as he could,l she said.

FBI Director Kash Patel praised security services, stating they “stopped a massive attack from becoming even worse.” Meanwhile, Cole Allen, the 31-year-old suspect in the shooting, appeared in federal court today.

Answering questions by the media, Blanche also pointed to the incident as evidence of the need for a proposed White House ballroom, calling it “a meaningful safety issue” as legal efforts over the project continue.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed similar concerns, saying the assassination attempt highlighted the need for a larger, more secure venue for official events.