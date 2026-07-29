FCC adds foreign robots, power inverters to security blacklist

The decision follows two National Security Determinations issued on July 27 by a White House-convened interagency body.

According to the FCC, the determinations concluded that foreign-made advanced robots, including humanoid and quadruped systems, as well as connected power inverters, could expose the United States to supply chain and cybersecurity risks.

Regarding power inverters, the determination stated: "The lack of a secure U.S. supply chain for inverters and the continuous inflow of foreign-produced or controlled inverters and inverter components poses threats to U.S. economic and national security."

It added that remotely connected inverters could be exploited to collect data, facilitate surveillance, enable unauthorized remote access or cyberattacks, or even disable equipment connected to the U.S. power grid.

The determination on advanced robotic devices warned: "The networked capabilities of advanced robotic systems create extensive vulnerabilities... Advanced robotic devices collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots." FCC Chairman Brendan Carr welcomed the move. "Following President Trump's leadership, the FCC will continue to do our part to secure America's critical supply chains," Carr said.

The FCC said the new restrictions apply only to new device models seeking equipment authorization and do not affect products already owned by consumers or devices previously approved for sale. Manufacturers may apply for a Conditional Approval if U.S. authorities determine their products do not pose the identified risks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to launch a Section 301 investigation into the European Union over what he described as discriminatory fines imposed on U.S. technology companies.