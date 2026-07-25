Trump threatens EU with trade probe over fines against US tech giants

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused the European Union of repeatedly targeting major US firms, including Apple, Meta, Amazon and Google.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that we will immediately initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of ‘ROBBING’ American Companies and, in turn, the American Taxpayer,” Trump wrote.

He also warned that the EU would “pay a very big price,” saying the penalties imposed on US companies would be reversed and that Washington expects to impose substantial tariffs on the bloc at the earliest possible moment.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also criticized Brussels’ approach toward American tech firms.

“Today, the European Commission announced that it will fine Google nearly $1 billion, the latest in an increasingly aggressive approach targeting U.S. technology firms,” Greer said in an official statement.

He argued that recent measures under the EU’s Digital Markets Act pose risks to user privacy and security, amount to “de facto forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft,” and impose unreasonable financial penalties on US companies.

According to Greer, the bloc’s recent actions are creating uncertainty in transatlantic trade relations and undermining ongoing efforts to resolve disagreements through dialogue.

“We are trying to resolve our concerns with the EU’s Digital Markets Act and other actions through responsible, constructive dialogue. But a real dialogue can only take place during a ceasefire,” he said.

Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the US government to investigate foreign trade practices considered unfair or discriminatory and, if necessary, impose retaliatory measures, including tariffs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Commission had fined Google a total of €890 million (about $1 billion) for breaching the Digital Markets Act.