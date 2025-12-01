FC Kairat's goalkeeper catches eye of Inter Milan

Twenty-three days after the match against Kairat, Inter’s Instagram account shared a new post highlighting the impressive saves of FC Kairat's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov, with the caption written in Kazakh.

Kazakh fans responded enthusiastically, leaving comments on the post in Kazakh as well.

Some fans, observing Inter’s continued attention to the match that ended in a narrow 2-1 win for the Italian side, suggest that these posts could indicate the club is monitoring certain Kairat players for potential future contract offers.

However, there is no official information yet about any offers from foreign clubs to Kairat players.

It is worth noting that after five rounds of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage, Kairat is second-to-last in 35th place with 1 point, while Inter sits fourth with 12 points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that SofaScore has given high marks to FC Kairat's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov, who ranked among the top three players of the UEFA Champions League round.