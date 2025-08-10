Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
World-famous Jennifer Lopez sold out Sunday night's concert at the Central Stadium in Almaty city, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It is the second time Jennifer Lopez has performed in Kazakhstan as part of her Up All Night tour. The concert began at 8:30 p.m. local time.
The nearly two-hour performance gathered fans from over 30 countries of the world, including the U.S., Great Britain, the UAE, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada, Turkey, and the CIS states.
The American singer performed her most famous and popular songs, with the crowd singing along to nearly all of the setlist.
J.Lo brought out a group of back singers and dancers to accompany her on stage.
After the concert, the singer received flowers from fans as well as thanked residents and guests of Almaty for a warm welcome and a festive atmosphere.
Earlier, it was reported Jennifer Lopez’s team arrived in Almaty, just a week after the sold-out concert in the Kazakh capital Astana.