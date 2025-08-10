Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert

It is the second time Jennifer Lopez has performed in Kazakhstan as part of her Up All Night tour. The concert began at 8:30 p.m. local time.

Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

The nearly two-hour performance gathered fans from over 30 countries of the world, including the U.S., Great Britain, the UAE, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada, Turkey, and the CIS states.

Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

The American singer performed her most famous and popular songs, with the crowd singing along to nearly all of the setlist.

Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

J.Lo brought out a group of back singers and dancers to accompany her on stage.

Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

After the concert, the singer received flowers from fans as well as thanked residents and guests of Almaty for a warm welcome and a festive atmosphere.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Earlier, it was reported Jennifer Lopez’s team arrived in Almaty, just a week after the sold-out concert in the Kazakh capital Astana.