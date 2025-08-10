EN
    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert

    23:15, 10 August 2025

    World-famous Jennifer Lopez sold out Sunday night's concert at the Central Stadium in Almaty city, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
    Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

    It is the second time Jennifer Lopez has performed in Kazakhstan as part of her Up All Night tour. The concert began at 8:30 p.m. local time.

    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
    Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

    The nearly two-hour performance gathered fans from over 30 countries of the world, including the U.S., Great Britain, the UAE, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada, Turkey, and the CIS states.

    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
    Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform
    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
    Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

    The American singer performed her most famous and popular songs, with the crowd singing along to nearly all of the setlist.

    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
    Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

    J.Lo brought out a group of back singers and dancers to accompany her on stage.

    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
    Photo credit: Dossbol Atazhan/Kazinform

    After the concert, the singer received flowers from fans as well as thanked residents and guests of Almaty for a warm welcome and a festive atmosphere.

    Fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend Jennifer Lopez concert
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Earlier, it was reported Jennifer Lopez’s team arrived in Almaty, just a week after the sold-out concert in the Kazakh capital Astana. 

