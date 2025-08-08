Jennifer Lopez’s team arrives in Almaty, just a week after sold-out concert in capital Astana

Kazakhstan, we’re headed back to you, today! So, I’ll be in Almaty today and tomorrow. With some time off, actually. So, tell me what I should do. Tell me where I should visit, you know, give me some tips, tell me something, okay? What’s going on in Almaty, okay? Let me know!, says backup singer Sharon Youngblood in her Instagram story.

In the next story, Sharon Youngblood shares her impression of the view from the hotel room.

I just wanna say this is our second time in Kazakhstan on this tour and I’m just blown away by the beauty… And look at this. I’m so glad I stumbled upon this place. I need to come back for a vacation. I need to bring my family back here. That’s what it is looking like, says Sharon Youngblood.

Giuseppe Giofrè, a professional dancer on J.Lo’s team, also shared his impression of Almaty city.

Earlier, it was reported world-famous Jennifer Lopez performed at Astana Arena last Friday, August 2.