Exhibition honoring Nurgissa Tlendiyev unveils in Paris

This exposition serves an international recognition of Nurgissa Tlendiyev - composer, conductor, Khalyk khakharmany and legend of the Kazakh music whose name is inscribed in the Golden Collection of Kazakh and world culture.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Nurgissa Tlendiyev whose anniversary is included to the UNESCO Calendar of great personalities and events celebrated in member states.

The exhibition features some 70 unique exponents from the collections of the association of museums of Almaty, including rare manuscripts, music scores and the legendary Dariga’s dombyra presented by Akhmet Zhubanov.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Ambassadors and diplomats of the UNESCO member states, representatives of its secretariat, guests and residents of Paris and compatriots staying in France attended the ceremony.

The exhibition is open to the public until June 19, 2025.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Besides, musical instruments of Kazakh and other Turkic-speaking countries are on display. It consists of six parts revealing each aspect of cultural heritage, ranging from the roots of inspiration to the wider context of Kazakh music tradition.

It is organized by the association of museums of Almaty with the support of the Almaty akimat and the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO in Paris and the Fund of Turkic Culture and Heritage. Its aim is to promulgate the music heritage of the Kazakh people in the international arena and give a rare opportunity to get acquainted with the legacy of the legendary founder of the Otyrar Sazy Orchestra.

Nurgissa Tlendiyev is one of the greatest figures of the Kazakh music culture. He authored over 500 works that are included in the golden fund of the national art.

He composed music for over 50 dramatic performances and some 20 movies.

Earlier Kazinform reported, Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s 100th anniversary was celebrated in Beijing with a grand concert.