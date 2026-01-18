EU warns U.S. tariffs risk ‘downward spiral’ in transatlantic relations

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole," EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in separate posts on the US social media company X.

The EU leaders said the pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted with allies, responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," said von der Leyen and Costa, noting that dialogue remains essential, and they are committed to building on the process begun already last week between Denmark and the US. "Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," they added.

Trump said earlier on Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on Feb. 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

On Friday, President Trump said he is considering using tariffs as leverage against countries that oppose U.S. interests related to Greenland, citing national security concerns.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, France plans to open a consulate in Greenland amid U.S. claims over the island.

Earlier, Denmark confirmed a fundamental disagreement with the United States over the future of Greenland following talks in Washington with senior U.S. officials, while stressing that any change to the island’s status is unacceptable