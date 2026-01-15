France to open Greenland consulate amid U.S. claims over island

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the move reflects Greenland’s stated preference to remain within the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as its ties to NATO and the European Union. He described the consulate as a political signal and noted Paris’s interest in expanding cooperation, including in scientific research.

The announcement comes amid repeated comments by Donald Trump suggesting that the United States should take control of Greenland, citing strategic competition with Russia and China. Trump has also argued that Denmark has not done enough to secure the territory, which hosts long-standing U.S. military facilities and holds significant mineral resources, including rare earth metals.

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland - Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt - met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington to discuss the situation. Denmark’s foreign minister said that any proposals failing to respect the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination are “completely unacceptable.” He also acknowledged that talks at the White House revealed a “fundamental disagreement” between Denmark and the United States over Greenland.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has said that the territory prefers to remain part of Denmark rather than join the United States. Trump responded by rejecting the comment and warning that it could create difficulties.

Barrot said the decision to open the consulate followed French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Greenland last summer, after which French officials began preparations for a permanent diplomatic presence on the island.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Denmark failed to reach a consensus with the United States on the future of Greenland following talks in Washington with senior U.S. officials.