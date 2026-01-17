Trump floats tariffs as leverage for U.S.' Greenland claims
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is considering using tariffs as leverage against countries that oppose U.S. interests related to Greenland, citing national security concerns, Anadolu Agency reported.
"I may do that for Greenland, too," Trump said, recounting a past exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he used the threat of a sweeping 25% tariff to push for higher drug prices in France.
"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," he said during a roundtable discussion on rural health care at the White House.
As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, France plans to open a consulate in Greenland amid U.S. claims over the island.
Earlier, Denmark confirmed a fundamental disagreement with the United States over the future of Greenland following talks in Washington with senior U.S. officials, while stressing that any change to the island’s status is unacceptable