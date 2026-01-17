Trump floats tariffs as leverage for U.S.' Greenland claims

"I may do that for Greenland, too," Trump said, recounting a past exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he used the threat of a sweeping 25% tariff to push for higher drug prices in France.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," he said during a roundtable discussion on rural health care at the White House.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, France plans to open a consulate in Greenland amid U.S. claims over the island.

Earlier, Denmark confirmed a fundamental disagreement with the United States over the future of Greenland following talks in Washington with senior U.S. officials, while stressing that any change to the island’s status is unacceptable