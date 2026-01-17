U.S. imposes tariffs on European nations' goods over Greenland dispute

As Trump pointed out in his media post, a 10% tariff will be applied to any and all goods shipped to the United States starting February 1, 2026, increasing to 25% on June 1, 2026. He stated that these duties will remain in effect "until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland."

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration," Trump noted. "Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!"

He emphasized that under his leadership, the U.S. "can play in this game, and very successfully," adding that "nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake."

The U.S. President further claimed that European nations have already "journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown," creating what he described as a "very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet."

"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them," Donald Trump stated.

On Friday, President Trump said he is considering using tariffs as leverage against countries that oppose U.S. interests related to Greenland, citing national security concerns.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, France plans to open a consulate in Greenland amid U.S. claims over the island.

Earlier, Denmark confirmed a fundamental disagreement with the United States over the future of Greenland following talks in Washington with senior U.S. officials, while stressing that any change to the island’s status is unacceptable