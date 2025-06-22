EN
    EU Foreign Ministers to discuss situation in Iran tomorrow

    15:42, 22 June 2025

    Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said on X on Sunday.

    EU Foreign Ministers to discuss situation in Iran tomorrow
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation, her post reads.

    EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation tomorrow.

    It was earlier reported, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

    US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

    The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry releases Statement on situation in the Middle East.

