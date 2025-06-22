EU Foreign Ministers to discuss situation in Iran tomorrow

I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation, her post reads.

Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security.



EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation tomorrow. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 22, 2025

It was earlier reported, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry releases Statement on situation in the Middle East.