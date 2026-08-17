Elena Rybakina takes lead in WTA Race after Toronto

Rybakina, Kazakhstan's top-ranked women's singles player, reached the final in Toronto, moving up two places to the top of the standings with 5,277 points.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka sits second with 5,065 points, followed by Russia's Mirra Andreeva, who previously held the top spot, with 5,064 points.

Toronto champion Iga Swiatek of Poland climbed two places to 10th with 2,954 points.

Another Kazakhstani player, Yulia Putintseva, slipped one position to 57th in the WTA Race with 760 points.

The WTA Race tracks players' results throughout the current season and determines who qualifies for the WTA Finals at the end of the year.

Earlier, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva of Kazakhstan won her second straight tournament in Spain.