Kazakhstan's Rybakina reaches Toronto WTA 1000 final

World No. 2 and second seed Rybakina came from a set down to defeat world No. 4 Coco Gauff of the U.S. 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal.

The match lasted two hours and two minutes, during which Rybakina fired five aces, committed one double fault and converted four of her 11 break-point opportunities.

Rybakina will face world No. 7 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final after the Pole defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the world No. 9 in the other semifinal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Torekhan Assankhan had claimed silver at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships.