Kazakhstan's Rybakina reaches Toronto WTA 1000 final
Kazakhstan's top-ranked women's singles player Elena Rybakina advanced to the final of the 2026 WTA 1000 National Bank Open tournament in Toronto, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
World No. 2 and second seed Rybakina came from a set down to defeat world No. 4 Coco Gauff of the U.S. 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal.
The match lasted two hours and two minutes, during which Rybakina fired five aces, committed one double fault and converted four of her 11 break-point opportunities.
Rybakina will face world No. 7 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final after the Pole defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the world No. 9 in the other semifinal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Torekhan Assankhan had claimed silver at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships.