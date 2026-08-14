Elena Rybakina falls to Iga Swiatek at Toronto WTA 1000 final

In the 2026 WTA 1000 National Bank Open tournament in Toronto final, Elena Rybakina, ranked No. 2 in the world and seeded second, faced Iga Swiatek, the world No. 7.

The match lasted two sets, ending in a 2–6, 3–6 defeat for Elena Rybakina.

Their clash lasted for 1 hour 16 minutes.

Elena Rybakina hit one ace but committed four double faults.

To note, this was Rybakina’s first-ever WTA 1000 final in Toronto.

Her previous best result at the tournament was reaching the quarterfinals.

Despite the loss, she will gain additional ranking points.

Next, Elena Rybakina is scheduled to compete at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Elena Rybakina reached Toronto WTA 1000 final.