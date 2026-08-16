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    Sonja Zhiyenbayeva wins second straight tournament in Spain

    18:36, 16 August 2026

    Kazakh tennis player Sonja Zhiyenbayeva has won her second consecutive title in Spain, claiming the W35 tournament in Vigo just a week after taking the W75 event in Ourense, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Sonja Zhiyenbayeva
    Photo source: ktf.kz

    In the final, 20-year-old Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (world No. 450) faced China's Yufei Ren (ranked 332nd).

    Zhiyenbayeva won in straight sets: 7-6 (8-6), 7-5. The match lasted 1 hour and 46 minutes. The first set was decided on a tiebreak, while the Kazakh player also edged ahead in the second set to close out the match.

    This trophy was Sonja Zhiyenbayeva's second straight on the ITF World Tennis Tour. A week earlier, she won the higher-category W75 tournament in Ourense, Spain, defeating Bulgaria's Isabella Shinikova in the final.

    In just two weeks of competition in Spain, Sonja Zhienbayeva has claimed two titles – W75 in Ourense and W35 in Vigo.

     

    Kazakhstan Tennis Sport Spain
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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