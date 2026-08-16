Sonja Zhiyenbayeva wins second straight tournament in Spain

In the final, 20-year-old Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (world No. 450) faced China's Yufei Ren (ranked 332nd).



Zhiyenbayeva won in straight sets: 7-6 (8-6), 7-5. The match lasted 1 hour and 46 minutes. The first set was decided on a tiebreak, while the Kazakh player also edged ahead in the second set to close out the match.

This trophy was Sonja Zhiyenbayeva's second straight on the ITF World Tennis Tour. A week earlier, she won the higher-category W75 tournament in Ourense, Spain, defeating Bulgaria's Isabella Shinikova in the final.

In just two weeks of competition in Spain, Sonja Zhienbayeva has claimed two titles – W75 in Ourense and W35 in Vigo.