Bublik knocked out of Australian Open 2026

In the Round of 16, Bublik lost to the 26-year-old De Minaur (world No 6) in three sets – 4:6, 1:6, 1:6.

“I am really tired today,” Bublik posted on his Telegram account.

During the tournament, Bublik beat American Jenson Brooksby (ranked 48th), Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics (54th), and Argentinian Tomás Martín Etcheverry (62nd).

Notably, reaching the round of 16 marked the Kazakh tennis player’s best career result in singles at the Australian Open.

