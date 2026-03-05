Egypt launches drive to modernize 30 culture palaces in one year

According to Zaki, the modernisation aims to transform simple buildings into part of an integrated living environment system. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to ensure access to culture as a right of all citizens. The renovated culture palaces will be equipped with “people’s cinemas” for film screenings, digital book platforms, free studios for talent development, and stages for theatrical performances.



Zaki also announced the planned introduction of a card for low-income students and persons with disabilities, granting free access to all cultural events and services. The plan also includes support for so-called mobile cultural centres to hold creative workshops in rural and border areas.



The country’s authorities intend to develop a national programme to merge new technologies with Egyptian heritage through interactive applications and educational games. The selected strategy includes partnerships with private companies to produce digital content for social media and the integration of “authentic Egyptian cultural content” into basic education curricula.



In addition, a digital museum platform using short video formats is planned to engage young audiences. In cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, a travel programme for school pupils and students will be implemented.



The minister also mentioned the creation of a partnership programme between Egyptian museums and international cultural capitals to showcase Egypt’s art. Zaki emphasised that digital technologies are becoming a necessity in implementing the planned initiatives: the ministry seeks to create a unified platform to consolidate all cultural initiatives and reach a wider audience.



Earlier, it was reported that archaeologists had unearthed 18th-century city Byzantine-era Coptic necropolis in Egypt.