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    Dubai’s bell-sized gold earrings claim Guinness World Record

    03:22, 29 October 2026

    Joyalukkas Jewellery has set a Guinness World Record for the heaviest pair of gold earrings, weighing 16.514 kilograms, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent, citing Guinness World Records.

    Dubai, earrings, Guinness World Record, UAE
    Photo credit: Canva, instagram.com/joyalukkas_me

    The record was achieved in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 12, 2026.

    The oversized jhumki earrings were created as enlarged versions of a traditional, wearable design. According to Guinness World Records, Joyalukkas developed the pair to showcase the artistry of Indian jewellery craftsmanship.

    “Beyond extraordinary. Beyond imagination,” Joyalukkas said in a post on its official Instagram account, inviting visitors to discover the creation at Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas.

    The company described the earrings as a masterpiece that had made history with two world records. The Guinness entry confirms the title for the heaviest pair of gold earrings but does not specify a second record.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the international HackAlem AI hackathon, held in Astana as part of AI Month, had set a Guinness World Record for the largest AI hackathon, bringing together 2,415 participants.

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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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