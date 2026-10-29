Dubai’s bell-sized gold earrings claim Guinness World Record
Joyalukkas Jewellery has set a Guinness World Record for the heaviest pair of gold earrings, weighing 16.514 kilograms, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent, citing Guinness World Records.
The record was achieved in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 12, 2026.
The oversized jhumki earrings were created as enlarged versions of a traditional, wearable design. According to Guinness World Records, Joyalukkas developed the pair to showcase the artistry of Indian jewellery craftsmanship.
“Beyond extraordinary. Beyond imagination,” Joyalukkas said in a post on its official Instagram account, inviting visitors to discover the creation at Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas.
The company described the earrings as a masterpiece that had made history with two world records. The Guinness entry confirms the title for the heaviest pair of gold earrings but does not specify a second record.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the international HackAlem AI hackathon, held in Astana as part of AI Month, had set a Guinness World Record for the largest AI hackathon, bringing together 2,415 participants.