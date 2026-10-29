Dubai’s bell-sized gold earrings claim Guinness World Record

The record was achieved in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 12, 2026.

The oversized jhumki earrings were created as enlarged versions of a traditional, wearable design. According to Guinness World Records, Joyalukkas developed the pair to showcase the artistry of Indian jewellery craftsmanship.

“Beyond extraordinary. Beyond imagination,” Joyalukkas said in a post on its official Instagram account, inviting visitors to discover the creation at Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas.

The company described the earrings as a masterpiece that had made history with two world records. The Guinness entry confirms the title for the heaviest pair of gold earrings but does not specify a second record.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the international HackAlem AI hackathon, held in Astana as part of AI Month, had set a Guinness World Record for the largest AI hackathon, bringing together 2,415 participants.