HackAlem AI in Astana sets Guinness World Record

The previous world record was set on December 21, 2025, in Hyderabad, India. The hackathon, organized by Google for Developers and Google Developer Groups Hyderabad, brought together 2,089 participants.

The new record was officially announced by Guinness World Records adjudicator Glenn Pollard.

“My role was to observe the event and, together with the stewards and independent witnesses, make sure that all Guinness World Records requirements were met. We counted only those who genuinely participated in the hackathon, fulfilled the necessary requirements and remained at the venue for the required period of time. After reviewing all the data and the participants’ work, I can officially announce that HackAlem AI achieved a total of 2,415 participants. You have set a new Guinness World Record,” Pollard said.

To verify the record, participants underwent registration and identification. Their entries and exits were recorded by scanning personalized badges, while stewards monitored compliance with the rules in each sector. Only participants who met all the established requirements and actively worked on projects during the hackathon were included in the final count.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev described the record as an achievement for the country’s technology community.

“HackAlem AI brought together thousands of talented developers, students and young professionals who worked on real-world economic challenges using advanced technologies. It is important for us that the projects created here continue to develop, moving from ideas and prototypes to pilot projects and implementation,” he said.

According to Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev, the record also demonstrates the emergence of a large community of young developers and artificial intelligence specialists in Kazakhstan and across the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Glenn Pollard had outlined the Guinness World Records requirements for hackathon participants.