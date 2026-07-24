Donkeys help fight wildfires in Spain

More than 240,000 acres have already burned across Spain this summer, with a recent wildfire in the country's south becoming one of the deadliest of the season. While authorities increasingly rely on satellites, drones and artificial intelligence to detect and combat fires, the Tivissa Donkey Firefighters (TDFF) are turning to nature for prevention.

Founded in 2021 in the municipality of Tivissa, the nonprofit rescues donkeys from abandonment, mistreatment and neglect, rehabilitates them, and allows them to graze freely across forests in the Sierra de Llaberia and Tivissa Mountains. By feeding on dry grasses and undergrowth, the animals create natural firebreaks that help slow the spread of wildfires.

Founder Joan Cedó Sans said the idea emerged after devastating fires threatened his land in 2013. Testing several rescued donkeys on the forest undergrowth, he found that "they ate everything," an experiment that later grew into a herd of 62 animals.

"We're grateful for the animals that we feel deserve a second opportunity," Cedó said.

According to TDFF, its mission is not only to prevent wildfires but also to restore the role of donkeys in Mediterranean culture.

"We help in the recovery of equines and guarantee them a dignified life so that they can continue to be part of the Mediterranean culture," the organization says.

The nonprofit says the donkeys naturally reduce combustible forest biomass, making firefighting efforts easier while living freely in herds. TDFF currently relies on donations and sponsorships to care for the rescued animals and expand its environmental protection efforts.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that wildfire risk remained very high to extreme across parts of southern and western France, particularly along the Mediterranean coast, in Corsica, and in the country's southwest, as prolonged heat and dry conditions continued to fuel fire danger.