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    France on high alert as wildfire risk surges

    23:32, 23 July 2026

    The wildfire risk remains very high to extreme across parts of southern and western France, particularly along the Mediterranean coast, in Corsica, and in the southwest, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    France on high alert as wildfire risk surges
    Photo credit: Météo-France's X account

    According to Météo-France, prolonged heat and dry conditions have pushed the risk of forest fires to very high levels. Although recent rainfall has reduced the danger in some regions, the threat remains elevated across the Mediterranean coast, Corsica, and parts of western and southwestern France.

    Dry vegetation combined with persistent north to northeasterly winds continues to fuel a high wildfire risk across large areas of the west and southwest. The situation is expected to remain critical.

    As of Thursday, July 23, five departments – Aude, Gard, Bouches-du-Rhône, Vaucluse, and Var – are under a very high level of wildfire danger, according to the Forest Weather Service.

    In southeastern France, fire conditions have worsened since the start of the week as the Mistral and Tramontane winds have strengthened, further increasing the threat along the Mediterranean coast.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a wildfire in France’s southeastern Var department burned 2,550 hectares (6,301 acres) overnight before it was contained.

    France Wildfires Heat wave EU World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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