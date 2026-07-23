France on high alert as wildfire risk surges

According to Météo-France, prolonged heat and dry conditions have pushed the risk of forest fires to very high levels. Although recent rainfall has reduced the danger in some regions, the threat remains elevated across the Mediterranean coast, Corsica, and parts of western and southwestern France.

Dry vegetation combined with persistent north to northeasterly winds continues to fuel a high wildfire risk across large areas of the west and southwest. The situation is expected to remain critical.

🔴🌳 Danger de feux de forêts encore élevé à très élevé du sud-est au centre-ouest du pays ce jeudi.



Le point complet 👉 https://t.co/lU1klnuWCL



📷 Conséquences de l'important feu ayant touché la forêt de Fontainebleau : images satellite du 10 juillet et du 20 juillet 2026. pic.twitter.com/9zjnvyGGCA — Météo-France (@meteofrance) July 23, 2026

As of Thursday, July 23, five departments – Aude, Gard, Bouches-du-Rhône, Vaucluse, and Var – are under a very high level of wildfire danger, according to the Forest Weather Service.

In southeastern France, fire conditions have worsened since the start of the week as the Mistral and Tramontane winds have strengthened, further increasing the threat along the Mediterranean coast.

#FeuxDeForêt | ❌ Ce jeudi 23 juillet, fermeture de tous les massifs forestiers du #Var : ⛔️ Accès, circulation, promenade et travaux interdits.



🔴 Risque incendie EXTRÊME pour 3️⃣ massifs : la Sainte Baume, les Maures, le Centre-Var.



🔴 Risque incendie TRÈS SÉVÈRE pour 6️⃣… pic.twitter.com/XtmowkgEva — Préfet du Var (@Prefet83) July 22, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a wildfire in France’s southeastern Var department burned 2,550 hectares (6,301 acres) overnight before it was contained.