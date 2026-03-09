EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Death toll from Shchuchinsk café fire rises to 11

    12:33, 9 March 2026

    The death toll after the explosion at the café in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, has increased to 11, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Death toll from Shchuchinsk café fire rises to 11
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    According to Nariman Yermek, head of the Akmola region health department, two more severely injured patients have died. One patient passed away on March 8 in the intensive care unit of Avicenna-Burabay hospital, while another died on March 9 at the Akmola Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital in Kokshetau.

    Medical authorities noted that doctors continue to fight for the lives of other victims, providing full medical support with all available resources.

    As it was reported, seven people died and more than 20 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.overnight on February 26–27.

    Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department said.

    A criminal investigation was launched after the incident.

    On March 4, the café owner was arrested for two months as part of the ongoing investigation.

    Fires Accidents Incidents Akmola region Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All