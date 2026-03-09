Death toll from Shchuchinsk café fire rises to 11

According to Nariman Yermek, head of the Akmola region health department, two more severely injured patients have died. One patient passed away on March 8 in the intensive care unit of Avicenna-Burabay hospital, while another died on March 9 at the Akmola Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital in Kokshetau.

Medical authorities noted that doctors continue to fight for the lives of other victims, providing full medical support with all available resources.

As it was reported, seven people died and more than 20 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.overnight on February 26–27.

Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department said.

A criminal investigation was launched after the incident.

On March 4, the café owner was arrested for two months as part of the ongoing investigation.