Death toll from Nepal's devastating mudslide climbs to 1,010
The death toll from the devastating mudslide climbed to 1,010, with 4,599 people still missing, Nepalese authorities said Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.
It was earlier reported, the death toll on the Nepalese side of the border rose to 987, while 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, went missing.
Among the missing are 639 hydropower station personnel.
China confirmed 16 fatalities. 546 people, including 261 foreigners, are still unaccounted for.
Data from the two sides showed that the combined death toll reached 1,003, while some 4,462 people, including 844 foreigners, remained missing.
As written before, on August 26, a glacier on Mount Langtang Lirung fractured at 5,200 meters, causing an ice-rock avalanche that evolved into a massive debris flow.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a third Kazakhstani tourist might have been in the disaster-affected area along the Nepal-China border.
To note, ADB approved a $5 million emergency grant for Nepal flood relief.