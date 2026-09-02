Death toll from Nepal's devastating mudslide climbs to 1,010

Photo credit: Xinhua

It was earlier reported, the death toll on the Nepalese side of the border rose to 987, while 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, went missing.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Among the missing are 639 hydropower station personnel.

Photo credit: Xinhua

China confirmed 16 fatalities. 546 people, including 261 foreigners, are still unaccounted for.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Data from the two sides showed that the combined death toll reached 1,003, while some 4,462 people, including 844 foreigners, remained missing.

As written before, on August 26, a glacier on Mount Langtang Lirung fractured at 5,200 meters, causing an ice-rock avalanche that evolved into a massive debris flow.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a third Kazakhstani tourist might have been in the disaster-affected area along the Nepal-China border.

To note, ADB approved a $5 million emergency grant for Nepal flood relief.