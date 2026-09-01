Nepal–China flash floods: Death toll surpasses 1,000

Death toll on the Nepalese side of the border rose to 987, while 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, went missing.

Among the missing are 639 hydropower station personnel.

China confirmed 16 fatalities. 546 people, including 261 foreigners, are still unaccounted for.

Data from the two sides showed that the combined death toll reached 1,003, while some 4,462 people, including 844 foreigners, remained missing.

As written before, on August 26, a glacier on Mount Langtang Lirung fractured at 5,200 meters, causing an ice-rock avalanche that evolved into a massive debris flow.

Impacted areas include Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Kavre, and Kathmandu Valley in Nepal; Gyirong border crossing in Tibet (Xizang Autonomous Region) on the Chinese side.

The majority of the missing are 275 Indians and 100 Chinese citizens.

Nepal requested freezers, DNA testing kits, remote-sensing technology, and drones to aid recovery and mapping.

China, South Korea, and India have dispatched search and rescue teams.

Rough terrain, damaged roads, and destroyed infrastructure hinder communication and rescue operations.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that as of 6:00 p.m. local time on Monday, 939 bodies had been recovered from mudslide-hit areas, with 3,925 people still missing.