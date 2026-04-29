Czech PM Andrej Babiš describes Kazakhstan visit as starting point for enhanced bilateral ties

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the Czech Republic views Kazakhstan as a key strategic partner, and expressed his confidence that through collaborative efforts both countries will boost bilateral trade.

Our priority is to deepen energy cooperation, with a strong focus on securing long-term oil supplies. Furthermore, given that our energy strategy is anchored in nuclear power, Kazakhstan’s position as the world's leading uranium supplier is also of interest to us, said Andrej Babiš.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš praised Kazakhstan's diversified energy sector and reaffirmed the interest of Czech companies in joint projects. Furthermore. He also congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful constitutional referendum, hailing it as a pivotal step in strengthening the country’s statehood and future development.

Today, Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš held a narrow-format meeting.

During the expanded-format negotiations, it was noted that more than 190 Czech companies are actively operating in Kazakhstan, including flagship investors such as Škoda, Omnipol, Tatra, ZVVZ, and other long-standing industrial partners.

As a reminder, Andrej Babiš is in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in Astana.