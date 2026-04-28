Czech Republic among Kazakhstan's key EU partners, says PM Bektenov

During the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that relations between the two countries are actively developing and that the Czech Republic is one of Kazakhstan's vital partners in the European Union. In this regard, the Czech Prime Minister's visit to Kazakhstan demonstrates growing mutual interest in strengthening cooperation and business ties.

The Head of Government also announced that a Kazakh-Czech Business Forum will take place in Astana on April 28, which is expected to boost the development of direct contacts between the two countries.

According to Olzhas Bektenov, the Czech Republic is one of Kazakhstan's key trade and economic partners in Europe. Moreover, bilateral trade turnover is on the rise. He also noted that around 150 companies with Czech capital are operating in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

He emphasized that Kazakhstan welcomes investment from Czech entrepreneurs and is ready to provide comprehensive support to ensure a favorable investment climate.

"These measures align with the large-scale socio-economic reforms underway in our country. Kazakhstan is keen to further expand economic ties with the Czech Republic and stands ready to launch new joint projects in priority sectors," Olzhas Bektenov stated.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated he had always dreamed of visiting Kazakhstan.