Extreme heat sparks warnings across Australia

According to the meteorological service, the current warnings were released on Monday, January 26, at 4:00 pm local time.

An Advice level has been declared for the Central Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, as well as the Lower Western, Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands, Riverina, and Southern Tablelands districts. In these areas, heatwave conditions have been observed since January 23 to January 25 and, depending on the region, may persist until January 28 or January 29. Residents are advised to monitor weather conditions and forecast updates.

A higher risk level, Watch and Act, is in effect for the Snowy Mountains, South West Slopes, and Upper Western. Meteorologists warn of increased health risks and recommend limiting time spent outdoors between January 25 and January 27 or January 28.

At the same time, no heat warnings are currently in place for the Hunter, Illawarra, Metropolitan, and South Coast districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology reminds that heatwaves pose serious health risks, particularly for elderly people, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses. Authorities recommend staying in cool environments where possible, drinking plenty of water, avoiding physical activity during the hottest hours of the day, and checking on people who may need extra assistance.

It is noted that emergency services should be contacted immediately if signs of heatstroke appear, including nausea, confusion, loss of consciousness, lack of sweating, or a body temperature above 40 degrees Celsius.

Amid increasingly frequent heatwaves, scientists are also warning of additional risks for agriculture. According to a study by researchers from the University of Sheffield, extreme heat in the future could significantly increase wheat’s water requirements.