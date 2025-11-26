CSTO Summit in Bishkek: 4,000 police on duty to maintain order

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during these state-level events, more than 4,000 police officers from the Bishkek and Chui garrisons were deployed to maintain public order, ensure road safety, and respond promptly to possible emergencies.

As Bishkek Mayor’s Office informed, from November 25 to 27, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed on the central streets of the capital and along the routes of official delegations.

On these dates, two major markets - the Osh Bazaar shopping mall and the Sary-Ozon market - will be closed for sanitary treatment.

To reduce traffic congestion, schools and universities in Bishkek have been temporarily switched to online learning.

Previously, it was reported that on November 27, Kyrgyzstan will host a regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Bishkek on November 26-27 to participate in the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting.