Natural disasters leave hundreds dead or missing in Vietnam in 2025

More than 337,000 homes have collapsed, been swept away or sustained varying levels of damage, according to Vietnam News.

Agriculture has faced severe setbacks, with 553,417 hectares of rice and crops inundated and nearly 377,000 hectares of other plantations affected. Economic losses have reached an estimated $3.2 billion, the report said.

This month alone, 102 people were reported dead or missing as heavy flooding submerged more than 200,000 homes in central Vietnam.

The data was presented at a forum on scientific and technological applications in disaster forecasting and early warning. Nguyen Ton Quan, deputy head of the Community Disaster Management and Communications Division under the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, said 19 storms and tropical depressions have struck Vietnam this year.

These include 14 typhoons and five tropical depressions, just one short of the all-time record set in 2017, Nguyen said.

He warned the number could rise further, noting that a tropical depression near the Philippines is expected to move into Vietnamese waters and may strengthen into Storm No. 15 in the coming days.

