Head of State to attend CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in Bishkek

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan is set host a regular meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in its capital Bishkek on November 27.

The press service of the Organization said in a statement on Monday the CSTO CSC (Collective Security Council) session is expected to adopt a Declaration reflecting the consolidated positions of member states on current security issues and to consider the candidacy of the CSTO Secretary General for the upcoming three-year period (2026-2029). The priorities for Russia's upcoming chairmanship of the Organization in 2026 are expected to be announced, it added.