EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State to attend CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in Bishkek

    17:06, 24 November 2025

    On November 26-27, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Head of State to attend CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan is set host a regular meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in its capital Bishkek on November 27. 

    The press service of the Organization said in a statement on Monday the CSTO CSC (Collective Security Council) session is expected to adopt a Declaration reflecting the consolidated positions of member states on current security issues and to consider the candidacy of the CSTO Secretary General for the upcoming three-year period (2026-2029). The priorities for Russia's upcoming chairmanship of the Organization in 2026 are expected to be announced, it added.

     

    CSTO Kyrgyzstan Central Asia President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All