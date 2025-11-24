Head of State to attend CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in Bishkek
On November 26-27, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan is set host a regular meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in its capital Bishkek on November 27.
The press service of the Organization said in a statement on Monday the CSTO CSC (Collective Security Council) session is expected to adopt a Declaration reflecting the consolidated positions of member states on current security issues and to consider the candidacy of the CSTO Secretary General for the upcoming three-year period (2026-2029). The priorities for Russia's upcoming chairmanship of the Organization in 2026 are expected to be announced, it added.