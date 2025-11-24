Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO summit this week

The press service of the Organization said in a statement on Monday the CSTO CSC (Collective Security Council) session is expected to adopt a Declaration reflecting the consolidated positions of member states on current security issues and to consider the candidacy of the CSTO Secretary General for the upcoming three-year period (2026-2029).

The priorities for Russia's upcoming chairmanship of the Organization in 2026 are expected to be announced, it added.

To note, Kyrgyzstan is to put forward its candidate for the CSTO secretary-general, to be confirmed by the heads of state, based on the rotation between member states.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Tajikistan initiates a synergy between the CIS, CSTO, and SCO approaches in the field of deradicalization.