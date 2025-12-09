CSTO Parliamentary Assembly approve Kazakhstan’s draft law on countering terrorism

During the session, participants reviewed the Assembly’s work over the past year. Lawmakers played an active role in harmonizing and improving the legislation of CSTO member states. Systematic efforts were made to adopt new model laws and recommendations aimed at strengthening security in a wide range of areas, including combating drug trafficking, cybercrime, transnational terrorism, human trafficking, and the illegal proliferation of weapons.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

In his address, Erlan Koshanov emphasized that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly responds promptly and effectively to current global and regional challenges, ensuring that decisions reflect the interests of all member states. He also noted that deputies continue to work actively and consistently to preserve their shared historical heritage, highlighting that the key milestone for CSTO countries in 2025 was the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

Additionally, the Majilis Speaker highlighted several important decisions adopted this year at the international level despite ongoing geopolitical turbulence. Among them are the resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the agreement to halt hostilities along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

Koshanov also outlined Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to support the Afghan people. In 2025, Kazakhstan delivered more than 2,500 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including food, essential supplies, and medicines. He called on CSTO parliamentarians to make full use of the UN Regional Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty to strengthen coordination of international assistance.

During the meeting, participants adopted several model laws and recommendations, including the “Law on Countering Terrorism” drafted by the Kazakh side. The law establishes the framework for cooperation among government agencies in counterterrorism efforts, outlines measures to protect facilities vulnerable to terrorist attacks, defines the conditions for conducting counterterrorism operations, and addresses other related issues.

Recommendations for improving legislation in CSTO member states in the areas of civil protection, information security, and more were also reviewed.

Following the session, the parliamentarians adopted a statement on ensuring international security in the emerging multipolar world.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

As part of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly events in Moscow, heads of parliamentary delegations were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Starting on January 1, 2026, the chairmanship of the CSTO will pass to the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov paid an official visit to Morocco.